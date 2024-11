Fire breaks out in engine of plane landing in southern Türkiye

A fire broke out Sunday in the engine of a plane arriving from Russia while landing in Türkiye's southern Mediterranean province of Antalya.

Speaking to Anadolu, the chief of Border Civil Administration at Antalya Airport, Suat Seyitoglu, said the left engine had caught fire.

"All 87 passengers and four crew members were safely evacuated," Seyitoglu said, adding that there were no injuries.

The official said incoming flights were redirected to other airports until the runway was cleared.