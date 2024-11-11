TUSAŞ and Baykar rank among top 50 global aerospace companies

Türkiye's national aerospace manufacturers, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) and Baykar, have been ranked among the world's top 50 aerospace industry companies.

The ranking, compiled by Counterpoint Market Intelligence on behalf of global aviation publication FlightGlobal, features the largest 100 companies in the industry based on their 2023 activities. The information used to prepare the list was gathered from companies' annual reports and publicly available documents.

While the civil aviation sector, one of the most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, has seen a significant recovery, major players like Boeing and Airbus have regained their top positions on the list.

BOEING AT THE TOP WITH $77.8 BILLION IN SALES

Boeing topped the list with sales of $77.8 billion, followed by Airbus with $70.8 billion.

In the defense aviation sector, companies such as RTX, with $68.9 billion, Lockheed Martin with $67.6 billion, and Northrop Grumman with $39.3 billion, ranked just behind Boeing and Airbus.

GE Aerospace secured the 6th spot with $31.8 billion in sales, followed by Safran at 7th with $25.1 billion, L3Harris at 8th with $19.4 billion, Leonardo at 9th with $16.5 billion, and BAE Systems at 10th with $14.8 billion in sales.

Other notable players in the sector include Rolls-Royce with $14.2 billion (11th), Bombardier with $8.0 billion (16th), Thales with $5.8 billion (21st), and SpaceX with $4.5 billion (28th).

TURKISH COMPANIES' SUCCESS

Two Turkish companies made it to the top 100 list of the world's largest aerospace companies for 2023.

TUSAŞ ranked 38th, while Baykar, making its debut on the list, came in 49th.

TUSAŞ, which offers platforms such as ANKA, AKSUNGUR, ATAK, T70, HÜRKUŞ, and GÖKBEY to both domestic and international users, continues to develop air platforms such as ANKA III, HÜRJET, and the National Combat Aircraft KAAN. With $2.67 billion in sales for 2023, TUSAŞ secured its place among the top 50 aerospace companies.

TUSAŞ's R&D investments and high-tech solutions have enhanced its competitiveness, while exports to friendly nations and deliveries of structural products to civil aviation companies have strengthened its revenue and global position.

Baykar, with $1.8 billion in sales, made a strong entry into the list. Baykar, known for its Bayraktar TB2, which holds the title of the most exported armed drone globally, added the Bayraktar AKINCI to its success in 2023. Baykar, the world's largest drone exporter, has been Türkiye's defense and aviation export champion in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

In recent years, Baykar has earned more than 90% of its revenue from exports. Currently, 97.5% of its signed contracts are export-oriented. Having secured export agreements with 35 countries for the Bayraktar TB2 and Bayraktar AKINCI drones, Baykar is using these earnings to develop the Bayraktar TB3 and Bayraktar KIZILELMA platforms.