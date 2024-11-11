Türkiye to be made green country, says President Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday said they are working with all their strength to make Türkiye an " emerald gree n" country.

"We view our forests not as a heritage left by our ancestors, but as a trust to future generations," Erdoğan said in a video message on National Tree Planting Day, shared by the Turkish Presidency on X.

"In order to spread this understanding throughout our society, especially among the younger generations, we declared Nov. 11 as National Tree Planting Day," he said.

Erdogan added that they are working with all their strength to leave a more beautiful country for future generations in every aspect.

Through the afforestation campaign, over 7 billion saplings have been planted, and the country's forest area has increased by 12%, reaching 23.4 million hectares, he added.



