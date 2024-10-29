Erdoğan: We are on the brink of a period where we will reap rewards of sacrifice

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, "We are on the brink of a period where we will reap the rewards of sacrifices made across all fields—from security to technology, diplomacy to economy. Only a few remaining challenges stand between us and the bright future we have envisioned as the Century of Türkiye," during a video message for Republic Day on October 29.

Starting his message by congratulating citizens both within the country and abroad, Erdoğan said, "To my dear friends who share in this joyful occasion with us, I extend my warmest greetings and heartfelt respects. I congratulate all our citizens on the 29th of October, Republic Day, and offer my thanks to all friends and guests, both in Türkiye and across the globe, who celebrate with us."

"Every Martyr Who Fell for Our Independence Lives in Our Hearts"

Erdoğan also honored the nation's martyrs and veterans:

"Today, we celebrate the joy and rightful pride of marking the first anniversary of our Republic's new century, its 101st year. I remember with gratitude our Republic's founder, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, and the founding cadre of our nation, the latest and eternal link in our centuries-old state legacy. I pray for Allah's mercy for all our martyrs and veterans, especially those who fell in the recent attack on TUSAS. The courage of every hero who laid down their life for this land will live forever in our hearts."

"We Overcame Numerous Insidious Plots and Treacherous Attacks"

Highlighting the sacrifices made, Erdoğan continued:

"Determined to uphold an independent, strong, proud, and prosperous Türkiye for all time, we carry forward the legacy of the states established in these Anatolian lands—from the Seljuks to the Ottomans, and finally, to the Republic. As a nation with a state tradition spanning over 2,200 years, we aim to utilize this rich heritage to contribute to humanity's common legacy alongside our kin and allies. Neither terrorist organizations, expansionist ambitions flooding our region with blood and fire, nor the imperialists who support them can prevent us from reaching our goals.

"We have worked tirelessly day and night to address every deficiency, striving to elevate our nation above contemporary civilization. With the support of our people, we have overcome countless insidious schemes and foiled many treacherous attacks. Now, we are on the brink of reaping the rewards of our sacrifices in all fields. We are close to reaching the bright future we envision as the 'Century of Türkiye,' with only a few obstacles and challenges left to overcome."

"Committed to Strengthening Our Republic in the New Era"

Erdoğan concluded his video message by saying:

"We are aware of the difficulties caused in the past six years by efforts to undermine our country's security and economy. We know that we must finally consign the 40-year-old curse of terrorism—one that has drained our energy, frayed our unity, and diverted us from our goals—to history. We wish to open the doors to a Türkiye that fosters hope, shares abundance, and moves beyond pain to celebrate joys. As I stated in last year's Republic Day message, we pursue our goals undeterred by external or internal foes, aiming to elevate the vision of a great and strong Türkiye.

"With Allah's help, the wisdom and support of our people, and our nation's political and military strength, we are committed to emerging from this new period with a strengthened Republic. Regardless of their background, creed, or political views, I sincerely believe that every citizen and friend of Türkiye, wherever they may be, will stand by us in this historic struggle. May Allah be our helper. I wholeheartedly congratulate all our citizens, both in Türkiye and abroad, on Republic Day. May our martyrs rest in peace, and may their memory endure. Happy 101st anniversary of our Republic."