Turkish military ‘neutralizes’ 23 terrorists in northern Iraq

The Turkish strikes "neutralized" 23 members of the PKK terrorist organization in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"As a result of air operations conducted in northern Iraq, 23 more PKK terrorists have been neutralized," the ministry said on X.

"We are determined, resolute, and capable of eradicating terrorism at its source," it added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The operations came after Wednesday's PKK terror attack on the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) headquarters in the capital Ankara killed five people and injured 22 others.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.



