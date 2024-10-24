Kyrgyz president offers condolences over terrorist attack in Ankara

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov on Thursday expressed condolences to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over Wednesday's terrorist attack in Ankara.

Zhaparov said in a statement published on the presidential website that he is "deeply saddened" by the news of the attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) facilities in Ankara.

"On behalf of the Kyrgyz Republic and myself, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the victims' families and loved ones. I wish those who have been injured a speedy recovery.

"The Kyrgyz Republic strongly condemns terrorism in all of its forms, which endangers peace and stability, and will always support fraternal Türkiye in the fight against terrorism," he said.

At least five people were killed and 22 injured when terrorists attacked the headquarters of TAI, according to Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

Yerlikaya said it is "highly likely" that the PKK terror group is responsible, adding Türkiye will share the identifications and other evidence as they become clear.

Erdoğan condemned the "heinous attack" that targeted the country's "survival, peace, and defense initiatives."