ERDOĞAN ATTENDS BRICS SUMMIT IN KAZAN, DISCUSSES TÜRKIYES POTENTIAL MEMBERSHIP

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will continue diplomatic efforts in Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan, Russia. He will participate in the 16th Leaders Summit of BRICS, where Türkiye's potential membership is on the agenda.

Ankara aims to deepen its engagement with regional organizations through an active, multidimensional foreign policy.

WILL TÜRKİYE JOIN BRICS?

President Erdoğan last attended the BRICS summit in South Africa in 2018. He will spend two days in Russia to enhance cooperation with the expanding organization expected to welcome new members.

He will be part of the group photo with BRICS member and invited country leaders and will participate in working sessions of the summit.

In Kazan, the president will also hold bilateral meetings. Among those expected to meet with him is Russia's leader, Vladimir Putin.

Erdoğan will discuss steps to strengthen bilateral relations during these meetings. He will also emphasize regional and global issues, particularly the ongoing attacks by the occupying Israel on Palestinian and Lebanese territories.