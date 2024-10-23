4 killed, 14 injured in terrorist attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries facilities in Ankara

A terrorist attack struck the facilities of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in the Turkish capital Ankara, a top official announced Wednesday.

The attack killed three and wounded 14 others, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X.

He called on the public to rely on statements from official sources for the latest developments.

Türkiye's Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said that the country will not take a step back from the defense industry and the "National Technology Initiative journey."

"Technology Initiative and our defense industry are the keys to a fully independent Türkiye," he said.

The country's Justice Minister also condemned the attack, saying: "An investigation has been launched by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office regarding the treacherous terrorist attack, with one chief prosecutor and eight public prosecutors assigned to the case."

Türkiye's Center for Combating Disinformation on X urged the public to watch for statements from official sources and to avoid "unfounded" allegations.

An explosion and gunshots were heard on Wednesday at Turkish Aerospace Industries' facilities in Ankara's Kahramankazan district.

Security forces, firefighters, and paramedics were dispatched to the area.

It was reported that the defense firm's personnel were directed to shelters for security reasons.

Turkish deputy parliament speaker Celal Adan also condemned the attack, saying: "We condemn this treacherous terrorist attack. No act of terrorism can divert our country from its path. They will drown in the blood they have shed."

Security forces, fire department, health as well as Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) teams were dispatched to the scene as the terror attack still continues.

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into the terrorist attack targeting the facility.





















