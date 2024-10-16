 Contact Us
Türkiye assisted in air evacuation of over 2,000 people from Lebanon

Türkiye has facilitated the air evacuation of over 2,120 individuals from Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli attacks, helping people from 21 countries reach safety. The evacuations included citizens from nations such as the US, Canada, and several European and Asian countries, alongside 966 people evacuated by ship.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published October 16,2024
Türkiye assisted in air evacuation of more than 2,000 people from Lebanon amid Israeli attacks, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

As of Oct. 16, Türkiye has helped 2,120 people from 21 countries in Lebanon reach their destinations by air via Türkiye.

The evacuated people are from Canada, US, Denmark, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Argentina, Lebanon, Palestine, Philippines, UK, South Korea, Indonesia, Ireland, Spain, Serbia, Russia, France, Finland, Sweden, and Uzbekistan.

Additionally, Türkiye evacuated 966 people from Lebanon by ship, including 878 Turkish citizens, 24 from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), and their families.