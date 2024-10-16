Türkiye assisted in air evacuation of over 2,000 people from Lebanon

Türkiye assisted in air evacuation of more than 2,000 people from Lebanon amid Israeli attacks, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

As of Oct. 16, Türkiye has helped 2,120 people from 21 countries in Lebanon reach their destinations by air via Türkiye.

The evacuated people are from Canada, US, Denmark, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Argentina, Lebanon, Palestine, Philippines, UK, South Korea, Indonesia, Ireland, Spain, Serbia, Russia, France, Finland, Sweden, and Uzbekistan.

Additionally, Türkiye evacuated 966 people from Lebanon by ship, including 878 Turkish citizens, 24 from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), and their families.