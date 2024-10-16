Istanbul grapples with severe traffic due to fog

The city of Istanbul experienced significant traffic congestion early on Wednesday as dense fog blanketed parts of the Turkish metropolis, which straddles Europe and Asia.

Affecting both road and maritime transport in the Istanbul Strait, which runs between the Black Sea and Aegean Sea, the fog reduced visibility as drivers were forced to proceed with caution.

Major highways, including the D-100 and Trans-European Motorway (TEM), saw heavy traffic in both directions, with vehicles slowing to a crawl in some areas.

Key bridges connecting the Europe and Asia sides of the city across the strait, including the July 15 Martyrs Bridge and Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge, also experienced heavy congestion. Long lines formed at the toll booths of the Eurasia Tunnel, an underwater road tunnel.

According to data from the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, overall traffic density in the city reached 65%, with the Asian side experiencing 78%.

The city's iconic Istanbul Strait, which divides Istanbul into its European and Asian sides, saw some ferry services suspended due to poor visibility.

This suspension led to increased pressure on other public transportation, including the subways, rapid metrobus transit, and Marmaray, an undersea rail line.

The fog's impact extended beyond roads, rail, and waterways, causing crowding at major public transport nodes as commuters sought alternative routes. Metrobus stations in the Altunizade and Uzuncayir hubs reported significant passenger congestion during the morning rush hour.