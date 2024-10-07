Israel will eventually pay price for Gaza genocide going on for a year: Turkish president

'Israel will eventually pay the price for the genocide that has been going on in Gaza for a year', the Turkish president said on Monday.

"It should not be forgotten that Israel will sooner or later pay the price for this genocide that has been going on for a year," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on X.

Emphasizing the need for collective action against Israel, he said: "Just as humanity's common alliance stopped Hitler, (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and his murderous network will be stopped in the same way."

"Those dying in Gaza, Palestine, and Lebanon these days are not only women, children, babies, and innocent civilians; but also humanity and the international system," he added.

Erdoğan further said: "As Türkiye, we will continue to stand against the Israeli government, regardless of the cost, and call on the world to join this honorable stance."

Israel has continued its relentless offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last October, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

Since then, nearly 42,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed, with over 97,100 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The ongoing Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the Gaza Strip, exacerbating shortages of food, clean water, and medicine due to a long-standing blockade.

Israel is currently facing genocide charges at the International Court of Justice over its actions in Gaza.





