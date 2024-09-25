ISRAELS ATTACKS ON LEBANON UNACCEPTABLE: TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER

Israel's attacks on Lebanon are "unacceptable," Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told his Lebanese counterpart, Turkish diplomatic sources said Wednesday.

Fidan and Abdallah Bou Habib met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York, where the Lebanese minister provided information about the recent situation.

Habib thanked Türkiye for medical aid sent Wednesday to Lebanon, said sources.

Fidan said Israel "wants to drag the region into chaos."

Fidan, who indicated that Türkiye stands by Lebanon, said the international community must act in unity, added sources.

Israel and the Lebanese group, Hezbollah, have been engaged in cross-border clashes since the start of the Israeli onslaught against the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 41,500 victims, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by Hamas last Oct. 7.

The international community has warned against strikes on Lebanon, as they raise the specter of spreading the Gaza conflict regionally.