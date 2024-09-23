 Contact Us
Turkish president receives crown prince of Kuwait for talks in U.S.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published September 23,2024
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday received the new crown prince of the Gulf state of Kuwait in the U.S. for talks.

The closed-door meeting between Erdoğan and Sheikh Sabah Khaled al-Sabah at the Turkish House came on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

In June, Kuwait's ruling emir, Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber, appointed al-Sabah, who previously served as the country's prime minister and as foreign minister.

Türkiye enjoys multifaceted relations with Kuwait based on shared cultural and historical ties.