Türkiye celebrating the 953rd anniversary of the Manzikert Victory

At the events held at Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Ahlat National Garden in Ahlat district, residents of the city and thousands of citizens from all over the country experienced both excitement and pride.

Citizens visited thematic tents showcasing regional products from various provinces, watched horseback cirit and gendarmerie cavalry unit demonstrations, and attended wrestling matches. They also danced the halay to the accompaniment of drums and zurna.

Participants had thrilling moments during the SOLOTÜRK performance and examined equipment at booths set up by the Gendarmerie, Coast Guard Command, and Police Departments.

Children who attended the event with their families played traditional games in designated areas.

Hasan Tavlı from Bolu said he was very impressed by the excitement at the site. Tavlı mentioned that the spirit of Manzıkert was revived through the events, adding, "People from all over Türkiye are here. We traveled back in time. We watched the cavalry units and the SOLOTÜRK show. We had a great time."

In Manzıkert district of Muş, Turkish and Palestinian flags were raised during the events held at the 1071 Manzıkert Field Battle National Park.

Citizens watched a concert by the Konya Metropolitan Municipality Mehter Band and some artists, and practiced archery in designated areas.

Residents showed interest in the mounted gendarmerie patrol team, petted the horses, and took photos. They enjoyed watching horse races and the Jandarma Steel Wings Flight Show, recording the moments with their phones.

Some citizens added color to the celebrations by wearing traditional and symbolic battle costumes.