TÜRKIYES AK PARTY CONDEMNS ‘ZIONIST’ ASSASSINATION OF HAMAS CHIEF ISMAIL HANIYEH IN IRAN

Türkiye's Justice and Development (AK) Party on Wednesday condemned the assassination of Palestinian resistance group Hamas' political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh.

The party condemned the attack that took place in the Iranian capital of Tehran, with its Deputy Chairman and spokesperson Ömer Çelik describing it as a "Zionist assassination."

"We condemn the killing of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, one of the leading figures in the Palestinian cause, in Tehran in a Zionist assassination," said Çelik on his social media account X.

Haniyeh, a prominent Palestinian leader, was reportedly targeted while in Iran, prompting widespread condemnation from many quarters.

Describing the impact of Haniyeh's assassination, Çelik also said: "Haniyeh was martyred while fighting for the Palestinian people and homeland as a result of the attackers' assault. This assassination once again shows that the Netanyahu government is a network of genocide and massacre."

Çelik concluded his statement with a resolute message of solidarity with the Palestinian people: "The rightful cause of our brotherly Palestinian people will defeat these murderers sooner or later."

Later in the day, during a press appearance, he also remarked that the assault carried out highlights that those responsible for "massacre and genocide" are likely to intensify their "atrocities."

"There is no other way than to stop Netanyahu and his government within the framework of international law," Çelik added.

"The martyrdom of Haniyeh, who dedicated his life to the Palestinian cause, is more than only the pain of the Palestinian people. Haniyeh is a martyr for the entire Islamic world," he added.

Hamas announced early Wednesday that Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli airstrike on his residence in the Iranian capital Tehran.

The Iranian state television also reported Haniyeh's death, noting that an investigation into the assassination is ongoing and that the results will be announced soon.

Israel has made no immediate announcement about the assassination.