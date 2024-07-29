Turkish Foreign Ministry - 'End of genocidal Netanyahu will be like Hitler’s'

Türkiye said early Monday that "just as the end of the genocidal Hitler came, so too will be the end of the genocidal (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu."

"Just as the genocidal Nazis were held accountable, those who seek to destroy the Palestinians will also be held accountable," said the Turkish Foreign Ministry in a statement.

"Humanity will stand with the Palestinians. You will not be able to destroy the Palestinians," it added.

The statement came after Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz made defamatory and insulting remarks targeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on social media.