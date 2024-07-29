Ankara: End of genocidal Israeli PM Netanyahu will be like Hitler’s

Türkiye said early Monday that "just as the end of the genocidal Hitler came, so too will be the end of the genocidal (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu."

"Just as the genocidal Nazis were held accountable, those who seek to destroy the Palestinians will also be held accountable," said the Turkish Foreign Ministry in a statement.

"Humanity will stand with the Palestinians. You will not be able to destroy the Palestinians," it added.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on X that "our President has become the voice of humanity's conscience."

"Those who seek to silence this just voice, especially international Zionist circles including Israel, are in a state of great panic.

"History has ended the same way for all genocidal perpetrators and their supporters," he added.

Turkish Presidency Chief Advisor for Foreign Policy and Security Akif Cagatay Kılıç also said that "as long as our President Erdoğan stands by the oppressed people, these murderers will continue to go mad."

"They believe that with their shameless and arrogant statements they can silence our voice, which defends justice and the oppressed.

"Netanyahu and his cabinet members, like all genocidal perpetrators, will find themselves in the dustbins of history," he added.

The statements came after Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz made defamatory and insulting remarks targeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on social media.