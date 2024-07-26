Unmanned maritime vehicle found in Istanbul

In a statement from the Istanbul Governorship, it was reported that around 12:00 PM on Thursday, an unmanned maritime vehicle of unidentified origin had washed ashore at Yalıköy Beach.

It was also reported that the Vize Law Enforcement Support Team was dispatched to the scene:

"The area has been cordoned off for security, and nearby residents have been moved outside the security perimeter. The unmanned maritime vehicle, which is 3 meters long and 1 meter wide, and is believed to have come from the north of the Black Sea, has been secured by the SAS teams that arrived in the region."

Additionally, an investigation has been launched by the Çatalca Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, as the examination suggested that the vehicle could potentially be used for migrant smuggling.

























