Turkish military ‘neutralizes’ 3 terrorists in northern Iraq, Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" three terrorists identified in northern Iraq and Syria, near Türkiye's southern border, the National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces neutralized 2 PKK terrorists identified in the Metina region in northern Iraq and 1 PKK/YPG terrorist identified in the (Operation) Euphrates Shield region in northern Syria," the ministry said on X.

"There is nowehere safe for terrorists," it added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).