Top Turkish, Palestinian diplomats discuss situation in Gaza

Turkish diplomatic sources reported on Friday that the Turkish Foreign Minister and the Palestinian Prime Minister engaged in discussions regarding the current situation in the Gaza Strip.

Published June 08,2024
Turkish foreign minister and Palestinian prime minister discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip, Turkish diplomatic sources said on Friday.

In a phone call, Hakan Fidan, and Mohammad Mustafa, who is also serving as Palestinian foreign minister, exchanged views on the upcoming D-8 meeting in Istanbul, the sources said.

The Extraordinary Meeting of the D-8 Council of Foreign Ministers will be held on Saturday to discuss the situation in Gaza.

Fidan will also hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the meeting.