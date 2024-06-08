Top Turkish, Palestinian diplomats discuss situation in Gaza

Turkish foreign minister and Palestinian prime minister discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip, Turkish diplomatic sources said on Friday.

In a phone call, Hakan Fidan, and Mohammad Mustafa, who is also serving as Palestinian foreign minister, exchanged views on the upcoming D-8 meeting in Istanbul, the sources said.

The Extraordinary Meeting of the D-8 Council of Foreign Ministers will be held on Saturday to discuss the situation in Gaza.

Fidan will also hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the meeting.