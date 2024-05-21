Turkish Airlines resumes flights to Afghanistan after 3-year hiatus

Turkish Airlines resumed its flights to Afghanistan after a three-year hiatus.

An aircraft of the flag-carrier landed in the Kabul International Airport.

It was welcomed with a ceremony by officials from the Turkish embassy in Kabul, representations of Turkish institutions in the country, and officials from the interim government, as well as members of local and international press.

Istanbul-Kabul flights will be operated four times a week on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Turkish Airlines had ceased flights to Afghanistan after the change of the country's administration in August 2021.



















