Turkish parliament speaker to visit to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan

Türkiye's Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş visit Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan from May 19 - 23, the parliament said Saturday.

Efforts to further enhance the existing cooperation and inter-parliamentary relations with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will be discussed, and ideas will be exchanged on regional and international issues, especially relations with the Turkic world, the parliament said in a statement.

Kurtulmuş is expected to meet separately with Yerlan Kosanov, the Speaker of the Kazakhstan Parliament, Maulen Ashimbayev, the Chairman of the Kazakhstan Senate and Kazakhstan Prime Minister Oljas Bektenovvduring his visit to Astana from May 19 - 21.

He is also expected to be received by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Kurtulmuş will visit Turkistan in Kazakhstan and deliver an address at a program at Khoja Ahmed Yasawi University.

He will also visit Tashkent from May 22 - 23 and meet with the Speaker of the Legislative Chamber, Nurdincan Ismailov, Senate Speaker Tanzila Narbayeva and Uzbekistan Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov.

Kurtulmuş is scheduled to be received by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.