Turkish Armed Forces to conduct 3 major exercises in May

The Turkish Armed Forces is set to conduct three major exercises in May.

The International Anatolian Phoenix Exercise will be held on May 6-17, the Seawolf-II Exercise will be held on May 7-18, and the EFES Exercise will be held in two phases: Computer-Assisted Command Post phase on April 25-May 8 and the Live-Firing Field phase on May 9-30.

The International Anatolian Phoenix-2024 Exercise, involving Azerbaijan, Qatar, Poland, Romania, Saudi Arabia, and Türkiye, is scheduled to take place at the 3rd Main Jet Base Command in Konya.

The exercise aims to enhance command and control as part of the personnel rescue operation, improve interoperability among task force elements, and identify areas for cooperation.

Seawolf-II, a large-scale Turkish military exercise involving over 15,000 personnel, will be held in Marmaris to test the operational capabilities of the Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard in a simulated war environment.

The exercise includes live-fire drills, port visits, and demonstrations of new weaponry.

The EFES-2024 Exercise, led by the Aegean Army Command in Türkiye, includes a Computer-Assisted Command Post Exercise from April 25 to May 8, followed by a Live-Firing Field Exercise from May 9-30.

It aims to enhance joint military capabilities and readiness levels with participation from numerous countries. This exercise marks the largest participation in the EFES series to date, with involvement from 49 countries.

Additionally, a defense industry exhibition will be held on May 28 in Izmir, and an elite observer day for the Live-Fire Field Exercise will take place on May 29-30.