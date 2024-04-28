Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza with Norwegian, Jordanian counterparts in Riyadh

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday met with his counterparts from Norway and Jordan-Espen Barth Eide and Ayman Safadi, respectively-in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh.

During the meetings, Hakan Fidan drew attention to the increasing global reactions to Israel's ongoing attacks in Gaza.

Fidan also stressed the need to increase pressure on Israel to stop attacks on the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Foreign ministers also discussed steps that could be taken for the recognition of the state of Palestine by more countries.

Cooperation between Norway and Türkiye within the framework of NATO was also discussed in the meeting.

















