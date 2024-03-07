Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan meets with U.S. National Security Advisor Sullivan

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan made an official visit to the United States at the invitation of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Continuing his talks in Washington, Minister Fidan met with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Thursday.



Fidan told Sullivan that an immediate ceasefire should be declared in Gaza and humanitarian aid to the region should be increased. Additionally, the latest developments in the negotiations were evaluated.



The Russia-Ukraine war was also discussed during the meeting. Minister Fidan expressed that the war in Ukraine should not be prolonged any further.























