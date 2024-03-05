Turkish President Erdoğan receives Palestinian President Abbas in Ankara

Since Israel launched its attacks on Gaza on October 7, Türkiye has been conducting intense diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the region.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is also generating solutions for achieving lasting peace in the region through his bilateral meetings. In this context, a critical summit was held in Ankara.



Erdoğan hosted Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Presidential Complex on Tuesday. During their meeting, the two leaders discussed Israel's attacks on Gaza.

















