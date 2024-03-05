Turkish President Erdoğan receives Palestinian President Abbas in Ankara

 Contact Us
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday received his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara. The main agenda of the meeting was formed by Israel's attacks on Gaza.

March 05,2024
Since Israel launched its attacks on Gaza on October 7, Türkiye has been conducting intense diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the region.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is also generating solutions for achieving lasting peace in the region through his bilateral meetings. In this context, a critical summit was held in Ankara.

Erdoğan hosted Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Presidential Complex on Tuesday. During their meeting, the two leaders discussed Israel's attacks on Gaza.