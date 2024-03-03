Türkiye’s 1st astronaut foresees bright future in space diplomacy

Türkiye's first space traveler Alper Gezeravcı highlighted on Saturday the nation's burgeoning potential in space during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Gezeravcı emphasized the unifying role of space diplomacy, urging youth to take advantage of the opportunities it offers.

He underscored Türkiye's achievements, saying the country deserved to be recognized for its contributions to space exploration.

Gezeravcı's successful space mission exemplifies Türkiye's commitment to international collaboration in space exploration.

Türkiye's Space Agency (TUA) President Yusuf Kirac agreed with Gezeravcı, emphasizing Türkiye's active participation in global space initiatives.

He highlighted Türkiye's role in shaping the future of space exploration and promoting inclusivity within the sector.

Christian Feichtinger, director-general of the International Astronautical Federation (IAF) praised Türkiye's rapid progress in space, citing its ambitious plans for lunar exploration.

Feichtinger emphasized Türkiye's exemplary role in space development.

Dominique Tilmans and Yu Chi, who were representing international space organizations, emphasized the importance of space cooperation and its potential to drive global economic growth and innovation.

The discussions at the forum underscored Türkiye's growing influence in space diplomacy and its commitment to shaping a brighter future for space exploration.