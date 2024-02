China says US veto in UN truce vote makes Gaza 'even more dangerous'

China warned Wednesday that a US decision to veto a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza pushed the conflict into an "even more dangerous" situation.

"China voted in favour of the draft resolution," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said, adding "the United States has once again single-handedly vetoed it, pushing the situation in Gaza into an even more dangerous situation".