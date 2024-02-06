Attempted attack in front of Istanbul Çağlayan Justice Palace

 Contact Us
February 06,2024
Minister of Interior Ali Yerlikaya announced today that there was an attempted attack on the checkpoint in front of Gate C of Istanbul Çağlayan Courthouse at 11:46 am.

Yerlikaya stated that 2 attackers, one female and one male, were neutralized, and 6 people, including 3 police officers, were injured.

Yerlikaya announced that E.Y. and P.B., who were rendered ineffective, were determined to be members of the DHKP/C terrorist organization.

Yerlikaya said, "I congratulate our heroic police officers. I wish a speedy recovery to our injured. We will continue to share developments with the public."