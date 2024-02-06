Attempted attack in front of Istanbul Çağlayan Justice Palace

Minister of Interior Ali Yerlikaya announced today that there was an attempted attack on the checkpoint in front of Gate C of Istanbul Çağlayan Courthouse at 11:46 am.

Yerlikaya stated that 2 attackers, one female and one male, were neutralized, and 6 people, including 3 police officers, were injured.

Yerlikaya announced that E.Y. and P.B., who were rendered ineffective, were determined to be members of the DHKP/C terrorist organization.

Yerlikaya said, "I congratulate our heroic police officers. I wish a speedy recovery to our injured. We will continue to share developments with the public."