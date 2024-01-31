Turkish parliament speaker, UAE president discuss bilateral relations

Turkish parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmuş and United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues on Tuesday.

During their meeting, held at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, Kurtulmuş expressed his satisfaction with the current state of Türkiye-UAE relations, saying that collaboration between the two friendly and brotherly countries is at an excellent level and they desire for it to continue growing in all fields.

Recalling the opening of Turkish defense corporation ASELSAN's UAE office on Tuesday, Kurtulmuş highlighted the significant potential for collaboration with the UAE in the fields of high technology and the defense industry.

Expressing gratitude for the UAE's support for the Palestinian cause, Kurtulmuş stressed the need for regional countries to act collectively for an immediate cease-fire in Palestine and to improve the situation for the Palestinian people.

He also said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit the UAE in February, noting that this visit will further strengthen bilateral relations.

















