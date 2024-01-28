2 suspects arrested in connection with the armed attack on the Santa Maria Church

Interior Minister Yerlikaya announced on his social media account that 2 individuals involved in the armed attack on the Santa Maria Church in Sarıyer have been apprehended.

Minister Yerlikaya stated the following in his announcement:

"This morning, during the Sunday service at Sarıyer Santa Maria Church, the 2 murder suspects responsible for the death of our fellow citizen Tuncer Cihan have been captured. I congratulate our Istanbul Police and brave officers for identifying and apprehending the perpetrators. Once again, I extend my condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased citizen."