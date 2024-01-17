Turkish president holds video conference with 1st Turkish astronaut

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday met with the first Turkish astronaut Alper Gezeravcı via video conference during a Cabinet meeting.

Gezeravcı will be sent to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the "first manned space mission," which is the first leg of the Türkiye's National Space Program.

Speaking at the meeting, Erdoğan said that Gezeravcı would embark on a historic mission late Wednesday.

Erdoğan stressed the significance of this mission, both as a scientific endeavor and as a source of inspiration for children and young people.

Erdoğan expressed hope that "this mission would be a new beginning," saying: "We will continue this mission. We will always aim higher."

"We are grateful to you for opening the curtain that limits our dreams for future generations," Erdoğan told Gezeravcı and his team.

Gezeravcı, for his part, said that he is currently in quarantine in Orlando, Florida, where they will carry out the activities of the "first manned space mission."

"We consider our first Turkish astronaut, who we will send into space tomorrow night at 01:11 a.m. (2211GMT), as a new symbol of a growing, strengthening, and assertive Türkiye," Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry released a statement issued by Erdoğan after the Cabinet meeting.

Erdoğan wished success to Gezeravcı in his scientific studies on the International Space Station, according to the statement.