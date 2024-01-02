Dozens of Mossad agents caught red-handed amid nationwide espionage operation

 Contact Us
33 suspects, who were considered to be involved in espionage activities against foreign nationals in Türkiye for the Israeli Intelligence Service, were caught in an operation carried out in 8 provinces, centered in Istanbul.

Published January 02,2024
(AP File Photo)

Turkish authorities have detained 33 people on suspicion of engaging in espionage activities on behalf of the Israel's foreign intelligence service Mossad, according to security sources on Tuesday.

The arrests followed an investigation by the Istanbul prosecutor office's Terrorism and Organized Crimes Investigation Bureau, focusing on international espionage.

The suspects are alleged to have been involved in activities such as reconnaissance, surveillance, assault, and abduction on behalf of Mossad.

Simultaneous raids across 57 addresses in eight provinces resulted in the capture of the suspects, while search operations for the remaining 13 suspects are underway.