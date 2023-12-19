EUROPES DRUG BARON CAUGHT IN ANTALYA

"In coordination with the Directorate of Narcotics Crimes of the General Directorate of Security; within the framework of the "Cage-21" Operations organized by the Antalya and Istanbul Narcotics Crimes Branch Directorates, as well as the Smuggling and Border Gates Branch Directorates, the leaders of 3 organized crime groups, 2 of whom were subject to a Red Notice and 1 to a Diffusion Message (Urgent Arrest Message), were apprehended.

Homas Josef Konrad, wanted with an Interpol Red Notice for drug trafficking in Poland, the head of an organized crime group involved in transporting significant amounts of narcotics from Morocco to Italy and Spain, and subsequently distributing them in other European countries in smaller quantities, was arrested in the Alanya District of Antalya.

Jinking Peng, wanted with an Interpol Red Notice for "Fraud and Illegal Organizational Activities" in China, the leader of a wanted criminal organization, was apprehended in Istanbul Fatih.

Daniel Alexander Muller, subject to a Diffusion Message (Urgent Arrest Message - followed by a Red Notice), the fugitive suspect in the operation where 1 ton of cocaine was seized in Germany, and the head of the organized crime group, was captured in Istanbul Beyoğlu.

Minister of Interior Ali Yerlikaya stated, "Regardless of the scale and the type of notice issued, we will not allow international organized crime groups, drug traffickers, and gangs that disturb the peace of our people to breathe. We are determined to rid our country of national and international organized crime groups and drug traffickers."