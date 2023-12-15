Mine collapse in western Türkiye leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

A mine collapse in western Türkiye claimed the lives of two miners and left one injured.

The incident occurred at a chromium mine in Acipayam district of Denizli province. The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

In response to the emergency, the gendarmerie, health services personnel, the fire brigade and teams from the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) quickly arrived at the scene.

Denizli Governor Omer Faruk Coskun, upon conducting an on-site assessment, acknowledged the gravity of the situation, saying a tragic accident had occurred.

Coskun expressed his condolences for the departed and wished a speedy recovery for the injured survivor.