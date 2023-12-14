EU should consider sanctions, travel bans for extremist Jewish settlers behind violence in W.Bank: Irish premier

The EU should take action to stop extremist Israeli settlers from threatening and attacking Palestinians in the West Bank through measures such as sanctions and travel bans, said the Irish premier (Taoiseach) on Thursday.

"The EU should consider sanctions and travel bans for extremist Jewish settlers," Leo Varakdar told the press before a two-day European Council meeting in Brussels.

"European countries' position on the (ongoing Israel-Palestine) conflict are evolving," he added, pointing to how more European countries supported last week's UN General Assembly resolution for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, which Ireland co-sponsored, thus moving closer to the Irish position.

Many young Europeans and Americans are now sympathizing strongly with the Palestinians and their suffering, and European governments must take this into consideration, he said.

This is also about the EU's credibility, he added, saying that the union should take an unbiased stance that pays attention to the sufferings in Gaza while condemning Hamas.

"The EU should be behind efforts for a peace process which would include a Palestinian state in line with the two-state solution," he urged.

Also speaking to the press, Belgian Premier Alexander De Croo said a cease-fire in Gaza is necessary for humanitarian aid to reach the enclave, adding that "unnecessary killings" must stop.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, imposed a siege, and mounted a ground offensive in the wake of a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 18,608 Palestinians have been killed and 50,594 injured in the Israeli onslaught since then, according to Gaza's health authorities.

The official Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, while around 139 hostages remain in captivity, according to official figures.









