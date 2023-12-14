1st space traveler from Türkiye set to blast off in January

The very first space traveler from the Republic of Türkiye is set to blast off into orbit in January, just a few weeks from now, a top Turkish official announced on Thursday.

Starting on Jan. 9, Col. Alper Gezeravci will take part in a space mission with Spanish, Italian, and Swedish astronauts, Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir said on X.

During the two-week AX3 mission, Gezeravci will participate in 13 different scientific experiments on the International Space Station.

Türkiye selected Gezeravci, a Turkish Air Forces F-16 pilot, as the country's first prospective space traveler earlier this year during the country's major technology event TEKNOFEST.

The country established the Turkish Space Agency in 2018 and announced its space program in 2019, as well as its intent to send a crewed mission into space.













