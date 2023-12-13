Turkish police capture drug financier wanted by Interpol

Turkish police have captured a drug financier and organized crime leader wanted under an Interpol red notice, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Wednesday.

Muhuannad Aloqlah, a foreign national, was captured in Istanbul's Esenler district in Operation Cage-19, thanks to collaborative efforts involving the provincial police narcotics, intelligence, human trafficking, and border divisions, according to the minister.

"I would like our people to know that our determination and resolve to combat drug traffickers, terrorist groups, migrant smugglers, and organized crime groups, who try to poison our future, will continue steadfastly," Yerlikaya posted on X.