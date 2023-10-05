Turkish satellite operator joins International Astronautical Federation as member

Turkish satellite operator Turksat joined the International Astronautical Federation (IAF) after its membership was approved unanimously, the company said on Thursday.

Becoming a member of the IAF, founded in 1951 as one of the leading space and defense organizations in the industry, is important, especially in terms of increasing international cooperation, Turksat said in a press release.

Hasan Hüseyin Ertok, the general manager of Turksat, attended the meeting of the federation, which is being held in Azerbaijan's capital Baku between Oct. 2 and 6.

The IAF General Assembly, one of the world's largest space organizations with 513 members in 77 countries, is hosting space agencies, companies, research institutions, and institutes.















