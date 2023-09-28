Türkiye pledges to continue support to ensure lasting peace, stability in South Caucasus

Türkiye will continue to support efforts to ensure a lasting peace and stability in South Caucasus, the country's National Security Council said on Thursday.

"All parties, especially Armenia, were reminded that the path to a lasting peace in South Caucasus can only be opened through the unconditional establishment of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty …" said a statement issued after a three-hour meeting of the National Security Council in the capital Ankara.

Obligations based on agreements, which will contribute to the prosperity of countries in the region, should be fulfilled to achieve the regional peace, according to the statement issued by the Turkish Communications Directorate.