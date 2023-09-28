Turkish security forces 'neutralize' over 1,300 terrorists in 2023

Türkiye has "neutralized" as many as 1,351 YPG/PKK terrorists since the beginning of this year, including those hiding out across the border in Iraq and northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"A total of 80 terrorists were neutralized last week," a National Defense Ministry official told reporters at a briefing in the capital Ankara.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

"Efforts continue to establish stability in Syria as soon as possible, enabling the safe return of Syrians to a normalized environment," the official said, referring to Türkiye's efforts in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor, protecting Türkiye's border and ensuring the safety of local Syrians.

All necessary measures are being taken to maintain security and stability in operation zones, and terrorist attacks are being met with proportional responses, the official added.

Since January, 342 incidents and attacks have been carried out by the YPG/PKK terrorist group in areas of Türkiye's counterterrorism operations, and 991 terrorists have been "neutralized" with the immediate response of Turkish soldiers, according to the official.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

On illegal crossings into Türkiye, the official said thanks to additional effective measures, 8,063 people, who tried to illegally cross Türkiye's borders, have been caught since Jan. 1, including 524 terrorists.

A total of 162,415 people were prevented before they crossed the border.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

The country, which already hosts 4 million refugees, more than any other country in the world, is taking new measures at its borders to prevent a fresh influx of migrants.

SUPPORT FOR RELIEF EFFORTS IN FLOOD-HIT LIBYA

Regarding relief efforts in Libya following this month's flood disaster, sources said Türkiye was among the first nations to provide humanitarian aid to the North African country.

The source added Türkiye sent three planes to deliver search, rescue teams with relief supplies to Libya.

Türkiye also sent aid materials and equipment through three naval ships, while the relief activities continue under the coordination of Türkiye's disaster management agency AFAD, the sources added.

Mediterranean Storm Daniel, which struck eastern Libya on Sept. 10, caused flooding in the cities of Benghazi, Al-Bayda and Al-Marj as well as Soussa and Derna. The WHO said nearly 4,000 people died many others went missing.

TURKISH-RUSSIAN OBSERVATION CENTER IN KARABAKH

On a question regarding current situation in the region following the anti-terrorism operation by the Azerbaijani army in Karabakh and the activities of the Turkish-Russian observation center, the sources said they are closely monitoring the situation.

The center continues its operations and no cease-fire violations were detected in the region following the Azerbaijani army's operation, the sources said.

Last week, in the wake of provocations by Armenian armed groups in Karabakh, Azerbaijan said it had launched "counter-terrorism activities" in the region to uphold a 2020 trilateral peace agreement with Russia and Armenia. A cease-fire was declared 24 hours later.

Established to monitor and observe the 2020 truce, the center has continued its activities since Jan. 30, 2021.

CLASHES BETWEEN ARAB TRIBES, TERROR GROUPS IN EASTERN SYRIA

In response to a question regarding conflicts between Arab tribes and terrorist organizations in northern Syria, the sources said: "We are taking all necessary precautions for the safety of our troops and personnel; there is no unfavorable situation."