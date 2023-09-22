Energy emerges as the 'flagship' of Russia-Türkiye cooperation

Buravov emphasized that along with the natural gas center project, ensuring national, regional, and pan-European energy security is the most crucial element.

Highlighting that energy agreements and projects are the flagship and foundation of Russian-Turkish cooperation, Buravov said:

"It can be said that the implementation of existing projects (TurkStream, Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant) is a clear example of mutually beneficial cooperation based on win-win. Russia is a reliable energy producer, Türkiye is a reliable energy consumer, and Türkiye has the opportunity to strengthen its role as a major energy hub. Both of these projects meet the highest environmental and technological norms and standards and Russia and Türkiye are currently discussing the establishment of a large natural gas center in Türkiye."

Buravov said, "In general, the dynamics of trade flow between Russia and Türkiye can be described as sustainable." He continued:

"Starting in 2017, if we exclude 2020 due to COVID, you will see that the trade volume has been steadily increasing. In 2017, it was $22.3 billion, in 2018, $25.4 billion, in 2019, $26.3 billion, in 2021, $32.9 billion, and last year, it reached $65 billion. According to the results of the first half of 2023, our mutual trade has reached $28.3 billion. However, the overall trend in recent years shows that there is still significant potential for the sustainability and growth of our commercial and economic relations."

Buravov noted that their contacts with Turkish export associations have confirmed the existence of a wide range of Russian imports that can be substituted with Turkish products.

Based on data from the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Buravov stated that 3.5 million tourists came to Türkiye from Russia in the January-July period this year. "This figure is 1.3 million more than the same period last year. Additionally, it's the largest figure among all foreign countries. Russian tourists make up more than 13% of the total tourist flow to Türkiye," he said.

Buravov,emphasized that the key to continuing and expanding cooperation lies in maintaining constant dialogue both at the government level and among business circles, and therefore, Russian-Turkish government institutions are working on new joint projects and activities.