Türkiye is doing its part for sustainable world: Communications director

As the climate change crisis deepens in the world, Türkiye is doing its part for a sustainable future, the country's communications director said.

In the article, titled 'Türkiye's Sustainable Future Vision,' penned for the UK-based Daily Express newspaper, Fahrettin Altun said: "As Türkiye, we are doing our part and even more. As a signatory of all important international agreements to protect our environment, we strive to create more sustainable practices not only in our country but also in our region."

Türkiye works with all strength to protect the environment, including rivers, seas, forests and biodiversity, Altun added.

"Türkiye has made great progress in integrating renewable resources into its energy source diversity in recent years," he said, adding the country has become the fifth largest renewable energy producer in Europe and the 12th largest producer of renewable energy in the world.

Moreover, Altun said Türkiye's forest areas, which act as carbon sinks against the effects of climate change, increased from 20.8 million hectares to 23.1 million hectares in recent years.

Türkiye also plays an active role in various water management initiatives, he added.

Altun said: "Various campaigns and educational programs have been launched to raise public awareness about the importance of water conservation and responsible use.

"These initiatives, as a whole, are in line with global best practices in water management and conservation and demonstrate Türkiye's commitment to addressing this vital issue."

Türkiye has also made significant progress in improving energy efficiency in many sectors as part of a comprehensive strategy to create a more sustainable and resilient economy, he added.

About Türkiye's zero-waste project, Altun said while the country's recycling rate was 13% in 2017, it reached 30% in 2022.

"The goal is to recycle 60% of all recyclable waste by 2035," he added.

In 2017, under the auspices of first lady Emine Erdogan, Türkiye launched the zero-waste project to highlight the importance of eliminating waste in fighting the climate crisis.

The project has drawn international praise, with UN chief Antonio Guterres expressing his gratitude to the first lady during a conference in New York last September.

Last December, the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution on the zero waste initiative presented by Türkiye, declaring March 30 as the International Day of Zero Waste.

Altun said: "We are extremely aware of the major environmental problems facing our country, our region and the world today. As we seek to build a sustainable economy at the national level, we must collaborate and share our know-how with like-minded nations around the world.

"The G-20 Conference provides the perfect opportunity to do exactly this. As Türkiye, we will always do our best to protect the environment and build a sustainable future with our partners."













