US invests $22 million in smart textiles:Making Sci-Fi clothing a reality

Smart clothing, a prominent element in various film genres such as action and science fiction, is transitioning from the reel world to reality with substantial backing from the United States.The sector has secured a substantial investment of $22 million for the development of smart textiles (AST).

Agencies and A News TÜRKIYE
Published September 06,2023
In a press release from the National Intelligence Directorate Office, it was stated that "Advanced smart textiles are currently being developed under the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA).

This program, called 'Smart e-Pants,' aims to develop the smart textile sector with cameras, sensors, and wires directly woven into the fabric by the US government."

The Smart e-Pants project aims to record data with clothing, including capturing images, videos, and sounds, and transmitting GPS information to the government.

Furthermore, the US is designing it to be like everyday clothing equipped with electronics, with no problems during daily use, including stretching, bending, and washing.

While the latest developments may not be that advanced yet, many organizations and companies, including one of the world's most famous technology companies, Apple, have already invested in the development of such "smart fabrics."