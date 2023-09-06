US invests $22 million in smart textiles:Making Sci-Fi clothing a reality

Smart clothing, one of the main figures in different film genres like action and science fiction, is being brought into the real world with an investment from the United States.

The sector has received a significant investment of $22 million to produce smart textiles (AST).

In a press release from the National Intelligence Directorate Office, it was stated that "Advanced smart textiles are currently being developed under the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA).

This program, called 'Smart e-Pants,' aims to develop the smart textile sector with cameras, sensors, and wires directly woven into the fabric by the US government."

The Smart e-Pants project aims to record data with clothing, including capturing images, videos, and sounds, and transmitting GPS information to the government.

Furthermore, the US is designing it to be like everyday clothing equipped with electronics, with no problems during daily use, including stretching, bending, and washing.

While the latest developments may not be that advanced yet, many organizations and companies, including one of the world's most famous technology companies, Apple, have already invested in the development of such "smart fabrics."