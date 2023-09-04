Türkiye rescues 129 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued 129 irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea.

Thirty-three of the migrants were rescued from a rubber boat off Ayvacık district in Çanakkale province and 25 off Kusadası district in Aydın province, the Coast Guard Command said Sunday on its website.

Also, 71 migrants in a rubber boat off Izmir province were rescued after being pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greek forces, according to the Coast Guard Command.

The migrants were taken to the provincial migration management directorate.

Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.