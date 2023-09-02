‘No city like Istanbul’: UK Muslim cycling group pedals to Türkiye

For nearly four exhausting days, a group of dedicated cyclists pedaled all the way from Bulgarian capital Sofia with one goal in mind: reaching their beloved destination Istanbul.

Battling fatigue and enduring extreme weather conditions, they pushed themselves to the limit. As they finally pedaled into Istanbul's iconic Sultanahmet Square, their hearts raced with excitement.

The sight of the majestic minarets of the Blue Mosque left them in awe, marking the triumphant end of their incredible journey.

There are many ways to help people and make the world better. Some travel to remote corners of the globe to provide healing and care to the sick, others choose to pedal for days and cover countless kilometers along challenging and rugged roads.

Founded a decade ago, the London-based Hope and Knowledge (H&K) Cycle Club, along with its dedicated members, has transformed their love for cycling into a meaningful endeavor, collaborating with multiple charitable organizations to make a positive impact around the world.

"The club started 10 years ago with a group of brothers. Just six or seven people who just wanted to do something for charity and enjoy cycling as well," Shamsul Abdin, the club's co-founder, told Anadolu.

Comprising of mainly Bangladeshi-origin riders, alongside individuals from India, Pakistan and Türkiye, the club boasts a group of people from many age groups, spanning from 17 to 58.

"We enjoy cycling and it's something that we do on every Saturday, whether it's hot, cold, rain outside, and it's just our way of doing something for humanity," Abdin said.

H&K Cycle Club has three main events-National Ride, Three Cities, and Hijrah Ride.

The National Ride can take place between any two cities in the UK, the Three Cities event covers places in Europe, while the Hijrah Ride runs from Mecca and Medina, two of Islam's holiest sites located in Saudi Arabia.

To raise funds, riders also set up their own pages or reach out to friends and families for donations.

DREAM DESTINATION: ISTANBUL

Last year, the Three Cities ride spanned from Sarajevo in Bosnia and Herzegovina to Nis in Serbia, coming to an end in Sofia, Bulgaria's capital.

"Our idea was to start from London and to finish in Istanbul," Abdin said.

This year, the group embarked on their journey on Aug. 27, starting in Sofia and progressing to Plovdiv before reaching their long-awaited destination, the bustling metropolis of Istanbul, in the early hours of Aug. 30.

"Now, where we are in Istanbul is what we've been dreaming about cycling," Abdin said, with a radiant smile adorning his face.

"Istanbul was chosen because of its vibrant history and because of the fact that most of our cyclists are Muslims. We have an emotional attachment to Istanbul. We have an attachment to Türkiye as well," he added.

"We've been to many cities, over a course of 10 years, we have cycled through 52 European cities. I will be honest, there is no other European city like Istanbul. And the fact it's a gateway to Asia makes it a very unique city as it sits on two continents."

He said the journey to Istanbul marks the end of the club's 10-year Three Cities project.

The final leg of their extraordinary journey had 29 dedicated riders who covered nearly 400 miles over three intense days.

They managed to raise a staggering £115,000 ($145,000), enabling them to construct over 75 permanent three-bedroom homes for Syrian families residing in refugee camps.

FOR A NOBLE CAUSE

Mohamed Hajat, a club member, explained what motivated the team to keep moving through the challenging times they faced on the journey.

"When you think about the causes you're raising money for that's what really helps because when you're struggling, you've done 90 miles or 120 miles, your body is shaking, your muscles are hurting … you think about what you're trying to do … to help people change their lives," he said.

Soifur Rahman, another cyclist, said the members feel "blessed to have helped many different people in many countries."

He said the club's extensive philanthropic efforts include sponsoring Rohingya orphans, funding heart surgeries for children in different nations and supporting maternal clinics and medical camps.

Abdin pointed out that "there's always people in need out there, especially in the Muslim world."

"So what we decided to do was do use something that we enjoy, which is cycling, and to give something back to humanity. And it worked out brilliantly," he said.



