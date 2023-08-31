Passenger bus hit a truck from behind in Uşak: 15 injured

The accident occurred at around 02:00 on Nuhkuyusu Street in Zeynep Kamil Neighborhood.

According to allegations, a minibus traveling at high speed on the street collided with a taxi that was trying to enter the street at the same time. The impact caused the taxi, which had 3 passengers inside, to veer off to the side of the road, resulting in injuries to the passengers.

Upon the report, medical, police, and firefighting teams were dispatched to the scene. The injured female passengers received initial medical treatment from the arriving healthcare teams at the scene, and then the injured individuals were transported to nearby hospitals by ambulances.

It was learned that the traffic lights in the area were not functioning at the time of the accident. Fortunately, the 6 passengers inside the minibus escaped the accident without any injuries. The police have initiated an investigation into the accident.