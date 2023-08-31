Health Minister Fahrettin Koca visited TEKNOFEST

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, who visited the area, received a great deal of attention from the public.

Koca spent a long time taking photos with the citizens and then toured the ministry's booth.

Examining the equipment of the National Medical Rescue Team (UMKE) and playing frisbee with search and rescue dogs for a while, Koca made statements to the press.

Koca stated, "There is intense interest. I would like to thank all our colleagues who organized this event. Especially feeling that young people are happy for the sake of the future is impossible." He also mentioned the festival being held on August 30th, saying, "I think that a technological development that gives hope to our young people is extremely important for the future of our country."

Emphasizing that the youth of each country symbolizes the future of their own country, Koca pointed out that young people especially use information technology and technology intensively.

Koca stated that the future of the world will be shaped by young people who use technology and information extensively, "That's why we need to educate our young people very well."