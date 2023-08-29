Yellow warning issued for scattered showers and thunderstorms in northeastern Türkiye

According to the evaluation from the General Directorate of Meteorology, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in the northeastern parts of the Türkiye.

9 provinces have been issued a yellow warning. Artvin, Giresun, Trabzon, Gümüşhane, Rize, Bayburt, as well as Erzurum, Kars, and Ardahan regions will experience locally heavy showers. The warning advises to be cautious and take precautions against sudden floods, flash floods, lightning, local hail, sudden strong winds, short-duration storms, transportation disruptions, and possible landslides.

WHAT DOES A 'YELLOW' CODE WARNING MEAN?

The weather condition is potentially hazardous: The predicted meteorological event is not unusual, but caution should be exercised for activities that could be affected by these weather conditions.