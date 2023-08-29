Collision on Çankırı Eldivan Highway: Many İnjured

At the Yukarıyanlar location on the Çankırı Eldivan highway, a collision occurred between a car driven by Y.E.B. and a car driven by B.K. coming from the opposite direction.

In the accident, the drivers and passengers in the vehicles, namely S.L.K, Ö.K, E.K, Ö.L., and M.G., were injured.

Upon notification, numerous health, gendarmerie, and firefighting teams were dispatched to the scene.

After receiving initial medical treatment at the scene, the injured individuals were transported to Çankırı State Hospital by ambulance.

The road was temporarily closed to traffic due to the accident but returned to normal after the vehicles were towed away.

Highway maintenance crews also conducted cleanup work in the area.